Image copyright Facebook Image caption Dalziel High pupil Abbie Mclaren died after being hit by a car in Motherwell.

A man has appeared in court after the death of a 12-year-old girl who was hit by a car in North Lanarkshire.

The fatal incident happened on The Loaning in Motherwell, at 16:15 on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and schoolgirl Abbie Mclaren was taken to Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where she later died.

Martin McGuire was arrested and appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court charged with road traffic offences.

The 38-year-old from Hamilton made no plea and was remanded in custody.