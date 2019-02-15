Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Billyjoe Bates died in hospital in November last year

Detectives piecing together details of a murder in Glasgow are hunting two men who were spotted near the scene of the crime.

Fresh details regarding the killing of Billyjoe Bates have been released almost three months after his death.

The 28-year-old died in hospital four days after he was found badly hurt in Ashgill Road, Milton at 14:30 on Sunday 18 November.

Police said Mr Bates' friends and family were "completely devastated".

'Bare-chested man'

Specialist officers carrying out inquiries say a disturbance took place prior to Mr Bates being found.

Leading officers say he was attacked during the disturbance and there is "no doubt" there are witnesses who could supply information that could help the case.

Police understand that a man who may have been bare-chested was seen in Kippen Street, at Ashfield Street, around the time of the disturbance.

Another man dressed in grey jogging trousers and a grey or black hooded top is also believed to have been in his company.

Det Insp Scott McCallum from Police Scotland's major investigation team (west) said it was "vitally important" that anyone who saw men matching these descriptions come forward.

He continued: "Billyjoe was violently attacked during this disturbance and I have no doubt that there are people who know exactly what happened to him and who is responsible.

"I would urge those people to do the right thing and come forward to help us provide answers for his devastated family.

"Ashfield Street is a busy area for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic and I'm keen that any person travelling or visiting the area at that time to please get in touch.

"The support we have received from local residents and businesses during our investigation has been greatly appreciated and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their assistance so far and reassure them that we are doing everything we can to solve this crime."