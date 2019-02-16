Glasgow & West Scotland

Man in hospital after fire at Paisley flats

  • 16 February 2019

A man has been taken to hospital after a fire at flats in Paisley.

He was one of three other people rescued from the blaze which broke out in Lawn Street at about 05:45.

Another three people made it out of the building on their own before being checked over by paramedics.

The fire, which had taken hold on the third floor of the building, has since been extinguished.

