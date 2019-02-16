Man in hospital after shooting reports in Glasgow
A man is being treated in hospital following reports of a shooting in Glasgow.
Police were called to Springburn at about 11:15 after gunshots were heard in the Dykemuir Street area.
Officers were later alerted to a man attending hospital with injuries thought to have been caused by a firearm. His condition is not known.
Police have extra patrols in the area to reassure the public and asked anyone with concerns to contact officers.
A spokesman said: "Police inquiries are now being carried out in the Dykemuir Street area to establish more details and the circumstances surrounding this incident."