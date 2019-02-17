Body found in search for missing Kilbarchan OAP
Police searching for a pensioner with dementia who went missing in Renfrewshire have found a body.
Allan Burns, 71, was last seen on Friday 18 January walking towards Lochwinnoch along a cycle path near his home in Kilbarchan.
The body was discovered in the water at Castle Semple Loch, Lochwinnoch, at about 09:00 on Saturday.
Formal identification has still to take place, however Mr Burns' family have been informed.
A police spokesman said a post-mortem examination would take place but there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.