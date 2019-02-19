Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was pronounced dead in hospital

A woman has died after falling from the 11th floor of a block of flats in the north of Glasgow.

Police were called to Charles Street in Royston at about 17:15 on Monday following reports someone had fallen.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Officers have launched an investigation but have yet to confirm whether her death was suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are at a very early stage."