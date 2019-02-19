Woman dies after falling 11 floors from Glasgow flats
19 February 2019
A woman has died after falling from the 11th floor of a block of flats in the north of Glasgow.
Police were called to Charles Street in Royston at about 17:15 on Monday following reports someone had fallen.
She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Officers have launched an investigation but have yet to confirm whether her death was suspicious.
A police spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are at a very early stage."