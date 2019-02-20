Image copyright Google Image caption Helensburgh's Hermitage Academy is one of the schools where some pupils will "strike"

Some school pupils in Argyll and Bute are planning a series of protests on Wednesday over a plan to cut services for young people.

Argyll and Bute Council, which is due to set its budget on Thursday, said it was facing "tough choices".

One option for councillors would see a significant reduction in spending on youth services.

Protests and so-called "strikes" are planned at several local secondary schools.

Some young people fear the reduction in spending on youth services will lead to a big reduction in activities such as youth forums, summer camps and community events.

One of the young people who intends to take part in the protests said: "This means that they will no longer be able to provide the same quality services and events that have had such a positive impact on young people in Argyll, as they will have lost 58% of the team.

"These cuts will affect all young people in Argyll."

'Tough decisions'

"Strikes" are planned for Wednesday morning at a number of schools, including Hermitage Academy in Helensburgh, Oban High and Campbeltown Grammar.

Last week thousands of school pupils across the UK took part in similar protests over climate change.

Argyll and Bute Council said decisions would be taken by councillors at its budget meeting on Thursday.

A spokeswoman said: "Years of funding cuts mean we must focus on what we, as a council, have a statutory duty to deliver.

"Sadly, we have to reduce, or in some cases even stop, some of the other valued services that we provide.

"There are tough decisions to be made on savings at our budget setting on Thursday as we work to deliver a balanced budget and provide sustainable services to our communities."