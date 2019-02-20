Image caption Alesha MacPhail was holidaying on the Isle of Bute where her body was found

The woman blamed by the accused for the murder of Alesha MacPhail told a friend the child was "in a better place".

Lindsay Calderwood, a friend of Toni McLachlan, said she made the comment in the days after the child was found dead.

A 16-year-old boy denies abducting, raping and murdering six-year-old Alesha.

Her body was discovered in a wooded area on the Isle of Bute on 2 July last year.

The teenager has lodged a special defence claiming the crime was committed by Ms McLachlan, 18, who is the girlfriend of the victim's father.

The court previously heard the accused claim he had sex with Ms McLachlan, who then planted his DNA - from a used condom - at the scene.

'Beaten up'

As the defence closed its case the jury also heard from a neighbour who claimed Alesha's father attacked his partner.

Avril Lax said the abuse happened over a three-month period in the flat Robert MacPhail, 26, shared with his parents.

She told a jury: "I could hear her getting beaten up."

Mrs Lax said the abuse happened in the summer of 2017.

Asked by Brian McConnachie QC what she heard, the witness said: "Usually Toni screaming.

"The sound of slapping or skin on skin.

"One particular time it was Toni shouting: 'Please somebody help me. Phone the police'."

Mrs Lax did not contact the police but mentioned the incident to Ms McLachlan's aunt.

Custody case

She told the court she also raised her concerns with Robert's parents, Calum MacPhail and Angela King.

Asked what their attitude was, Mrs Lax replied: "That I did not hear anything.

"They did not want to blacken Robert's name.

"There was a court case coming up for custody of Alesha."

The court previously heard Robert MacPhail was on bail for a domestic charge.

But in evidence Ms McLachlan said the matter concerned a heated argument the couple had after a funeral and did not turn physical.

The trial continues.

What the trial has heard so far

Why is the BBC not naming the accused?

It is illegal in Scotland to publish the name, address, school or any other information which could identify anyone under the age of 18 who is the accused, victim or witness in a criminal case

This law applies to social media as well as to websites, newspapers and TV and radio programmes.

However, the name of victims who have died can be published - so the BBC and other outlets are able to identify Alesha MacPhail.

How can an accused blame someone else for the crime?

Ahead of their trial, the accused can lodge a special defence such as self-defence (they were defending themselves from attack), alibi (they were somewhere else when the crime was committed) and mental disorder (the accused is not responsible for their actions because they were suffering from a psychiatric condition).

In this case, the accused has lodged a special defence of incrimination, which means he has claimed that someone else (Toni McLachlan) was responsible.

However, the Crown must still prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt. There is no onus on the accused to prove their special defence is true, and he or she can still be acquitted even if the jury does not believe their special defence.