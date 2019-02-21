Image copyright SNS Image caption Referee John Beaton reported abusive text messages to police following an Old Firm game In December

Police have arrested three men in connection with abusive messages sent to a referee after an Old Firm game.

The texts were sent to 36-year-old John Beaton following the Rangers v Celtic match at Ibrox on 29 December 2018.

The official was criticised after Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was not punished for several incidents in the 1-0 win over Celtic.

Three men, aged 31, 33 and 41, have been charged in connection with communications offences.

All three have been released to appear in court at a later date.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.