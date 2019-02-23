Funeral for Motherwell schoolgirl Abbie Mclaren
- 23 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The funeral has taken place of Abbie Mclaren, the school pupil killed when she was stuck by a car in Motherwell.
The private service for the 12-year-old took place in the town's Crosshill Church in Windmillhill Street.
Abbie was injured on Tuesday 12 February after getting off a bus near her home. She died later at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Martin McGuire, 38, has appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on five driving charges connected to the incident.