Image caption Philip McMillan died on Friday morning

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 26-year-old Philip McMillan in Lanarkshire.

Mr McMillan died after an incident in Sunnyside Crescent, Holytown, early on Friday.

The men, who are aged 22, 23, and 26, are expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

A full report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.