'Multiple vehicles' in motorway crash
- 23 February 2019
The M8 motorway in Glasgow has been closed westbound following a crash involving "multiple vehicles".
Police officers, firefighters and the ambulance service were called to the collision at about 12:15.
Eyewitnesses reported that up to nine cars are involved.
Traffic Scotland had reported several miles of stationary traffic but, at 14:39, said the accident had been cleared.