Image copyright Euan Paterson/SAMS Image caption The whale became stuck for a time in shallow water

A humpback whale has appeared in Dunstaffnage Bay near Oban.

There were concerns for the animal after it became stuck in shallow water between a pontoon and a Scottish Association for Marine Science lab.

The young whale has since moved from that position, but it remains in the bay.

Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) staff have been monitoring the whale using a drone. Humpbacks are a deep diving species of whale.