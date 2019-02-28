Concern for young humpback whale spotted near Oban
- 28 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A humpback whale has appeared in Dunstaffnage Bay near Oban.
There were concerns for the animal after it became stuck in shallow water between a pontoon and a Scottish Association for Marine Science lab.
The young whale has since moved from that position, but it remains in the bay.
Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) staff have been monitoring the whale using a drone. Humpbacks are a deep diving species of whale.