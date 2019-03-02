Image copyright Google Image caption Libby's convenience store was targeted on Friday night

A man wearing a medical boot escaped with more than £1,000 after carrying out an armed robbery at a shop in Ayr.

Police said the suspect held up the Libby's convenience store on Main Road at about 20:30 on Friday.

He threatened staff with a weapon and demanded they hand over cash from the till before making off towards Low Road.

Officers said two women working in the shop, aged 17 and 26, were uninjured but were left badly shaken.

Moon boot

The suspect is described as being white, in his early 20s, with a slim build and short dark hair and was wearing a medical walking boot, also known as a moon boot.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket, dark trousers, a black scarf.

Det Insp Stephen McCulloch said: "This is a very busy area with a local chip shop nearby, I'm sure there will have been people out and about and would have noticed the man.

"I am appealing to local people to think back and consider if they saw this man, did you see him enter the store, did you see him leave?"