Image copyright Google Image caption The bus was travelling on the A741 in Paisley when the incident happened

An elderly woman suffered a head injury after being thrown from her bus seat when the vehicle braked sharply to avoid a car.

The 78-year-old is being treated in the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

She was a passenger on a bus travelling on the A741 Renfrew Road in the town at about 14:15 on Friday.

A Vauxhall Vectra Estate, thought to be a silver or grey, reportedly pulled out in front of the bus. Police have appealed for witnesses.

The force said: "Inquiries are under way to trace the driver of the Vauxhall Vectra.

"The road was extremely busy at the time of the incident and officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them, in particular, anyone with dash cam footage, as it may have captured details which could assist the inquiry."