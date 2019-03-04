Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was spotted in Luggie Water in Kirkintilloch

A 16-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a stream in East Dunbartonshire.

Police were called to Luggie Water near Old Duntiblae Road, Kirkintilloch, at about 19:00 on Saturday.

The teenager was pulled from the water and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are currently treating the death as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "The boy's family have been made aware and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."