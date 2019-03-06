Image caption A 42-year-old man was shot at a flat in Shettleston on 13 October

A 24-year-old man is to stand trial charged with shooting two men in Glasgow.

Michael Fratti is accused of trying to kill Robert McCann and Brian McGloin in the Shettleston area of the city last year.

It is claimed Mr Fratti was acting with another person when Mr McCann, 38, was shot in the head on 18 September.

Mr McGloin, 42, was shot on the body as well as being struck with a knife on 13 October.

A handgun is said to have been used in both incidents.

Mr Fratti is further accused of assaulting two other men at the same flat where Mr McGloin was shot.

His QC John Scullion pled not guilty on his behalf during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lady Stacey set a trial due to begin in July.