Image copyright SNS Image caption Brendan Rodgers' Glasgow base had been broken into and items stolen

Police are investigating a break-in at the East Dunbartonshire property of Brendan Rodgers.

The Bearsden home of the former Celtic manager was entered on Wednesday morning.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 01:55 on Wednesday 6 March, police received a report of a break-in at a property in Bearsden.

"No one was injured in the incident but a number of items were stolen from the property."

Police said an investigation had begun and inquiries were ongoing.

Rodgers was appointed Leicester City's new manager at the end of February after leaving his job at Celtic.

The Northern Irishman signed a contract with the English Premiership club until June 2022.