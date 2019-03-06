Image copyright Shell568

A number of buildings at the University of Glasgow have been evacuated after a suspect package was found in the mailroom.

A tweet from the university said it was acting under advice from Police Scotland.

The Royal Bank of Scotland HQ at Gogarburn in Edinburgh has also been evacuated after similar reports of a suspect package.

Police said that, at this stage, there was nothing to link the incidents.

A Police Scotland statement said: "Around 10:50am, on Wednesday 6 March 2019, police received two reports of suspicious packages found at the University of Glasgow and the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh.

"Emergency services are in attendance and both buildings have been evacuated. At this stage there is nothing to link these incidents. The items will be examined and enquiries are ongoing."

The university areas affected include;

The Boyd Orr Building

Mailroom

OTC

Wolfson Medical Building

And Bower Building.

Others sites closed are the Isabella Elder Building, James McCune Smith Learning Hub and the Joseph Black Building.

Classes in these buildings have been cancelled for the rest of the day, with hundreds of students affected.

University Gardens and part of University Avenue have also been cordoned off by police.

