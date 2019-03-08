Image copyright Demi Campbell Image caption Nine people were injured when the carriages flew off the rollercoaster and fell 30ft to the ground

The owners of a Lanarkshire theme park ride which crashed injuring nine people, have been fined £65,000 over health and safety breaches.

Seven children were among the injured at M&Ds in Strathclyde Park in June 2016 when the Tsunami rollercoaster derailed at 40mph.

Five gondolas plunged 30ft to the ground.

M&Ds pleaded guilty to charges relating to the Health and Safety at Work Act at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.

Image caption The Tsunami never reopened and was dismantled in February 2017

The Health and Safety Executive completed a 15-month investigation into the crash in September 2017.

A report was then sent to the Crown Office but until now no-one has faced prosecution over the incident.

Image caption The Tsunami was a high-speed rollercoaster in which the gondolas were often inverted

Several victims have received compensation payouts, while others are still in the process of pursuing claims.

David Nellaney, partner at Digby Brown solicitors in Glasgow, represented several victims.

He said: "The prosecution of M&Ds Leisure Ltd will be welcomed by the victims and their families following the devastating and life-long impacts it has had on them.

"Additionally, I would hope this sparks an improvement process across the sector that ensures an incident like this does not happen again.

In October 2017, it emerged M&Ds received a £1.4m insurance payout for the closure of the Strathclyde Park site.

Image caption The Tsunami was one of the fastest rides at the park

Nine passengers, most of them children, were on board the inverted rollercoaster when five gondolas detached from their rails at a bend and fell to the ground.

Among those who were injured were a 12-year-old boy with chest, abdominal and leg injuries and an 11-year-old boy who had serious arm and hand injuries.

Image caption The gondola cars came of the rails on the Tsunami rollercoaster

The Tsunami, which travelled at up to 40mph through corkscrew turns and loops, never reopened and it was finally dismantled in February 2017.

It emerged that an inspector who passed the ride as safe 16 days before the accident had been subsequently banned.

The theme park was shut for investigations but a partial reopening was sanctioned just four days after the accident.

It was fully reopened to the public just over three weeks later.

Robert McCutcheon was one of the first on the scene after the gondolas crashed to the ground.

A former paramedic, the 31-year-old from Castle Douglas in Dumfries and Galloway, jumped straight into the aftermath.

He told the BBC Scotland news website: "It was a free-for-all. There was no organisation and no response from staff.

"I went under the cars to a young boy who was in a bad way."

Image copyright Robert McCutcheon Image caption Robert McCutcheon was one of the first on the scene to help when the rollercoaster derailed

Mr McCutcheon stayed with an 11-year-old boy whose wrist was snapped. He plugged the bleeding artery in his arm and immobilised his head.

But he said the scene was chaos with no co-ordination to the initial rescue efforts.

He said: "At one point some parents at the scene started rocking the collapsed ride to try to free other victims, but didn't realise they were putting the boy at further risk.

"Myself and another man, Ian Holmes, stayed there until everyone was taken to hospital."

Mr McCutcheon expected the theme park to be closed almost immediately.

He said: "I am surprised it has taken this long. I would have expected it to be shut down and M&Ds to face severe consequences regarding health and safety and at the very least heavy financial consequences.

"I have never been back."