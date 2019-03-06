Police forensics officers are examining the back garden of a tenement block in Glasgow.

Uniformed and scenes of crime officers arrived at Lorne Street in Govan at about 17:00 on Tuesday evening.

Local people saw a forensics tent erected in the back green of the block and surrounding areas taped off as officers in white suits examined the area.

Police Scotland confirmed officers were present at the address.

A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm police activity at Lorne Street, Cessnock in connection with an ongoing inquiry."