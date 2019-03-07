Image caption Forensic teams searched in the back garden of the tenement block

Police investigating the murder of Glasgow woman Julie Reilly have confirmed human remains have been found in the back garden of a tenement block.

Forensic teams made the discovery while searching the area at Lorne Street, Cessnock, on Wednesday.

Ms Reilly's family have been made aware.

Andrew Wallace is serving a minimum of 28 years in prison for killing Ms Reilly, 47, in her Govan flat in February last year.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Andrew Wallace was given a mandatory life sentence for Julie Reilly's murder

Wallace, 42, cut off her legs with a knife and put the remains in plastic bags and suitcases, before burying them near her home. Further remains are yet to be found.

The convicted killer was arrested for Ms Reilly's murder after the discovery of two leg bones close to her home.

Ms Reilly's family have appealed to Wallace to reveal the location of the rest of her remains.

The High Court in Glasgow was told that Ms Reilly had a brain injury which caused problems with her memory, slowed her reactions and affected her speech.

She was befriended by Wallace, and had allowed him to stay with her at her home in Shieldhall Road after he split up with his girlfriend in December 2017.

Image caption Police cars outside the flats in Lorne Street

She thought he would help to care for her, but the court heard he saw her as being "easy to manipulate and rip off".

The last recorded sighting of Ms Reilly was on 6 February last year.

The following day Wallace told a friend he needed "to get rid of a body".

He also sent texts claiming that Ms Reilly had moved to the Penilee area of Glasgow.

In the following days he was seen at the homes of two friends with heavy suitcases.

Following the latest discovery, a Police Scotland spokesman said a post-mortem examination would take place, with further tests required to confirm formal identification.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.