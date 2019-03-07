A former teacher who sexually abused five pupils was branded a danger to children as he was jailed for 10 years.

Peter Toner, 61, was convicted of grooming and abusing the boys at a boarding school run by a religious order in Largs, North Ayrshire, in the early 1980s.

Toner, from Glasgow, told one of his victims: "I love you like a son" as he sexually assaulted him.

He denied the attacks but was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Johanna Johnston told Toner, who was known as Brother Peter: "You were convicted of a number of serious sexual offences against five young boys aged between eight and 11. These boys were in your care as pupils.

"You were a teacher and sometimes had unfettered control of these boys. Your predatory sex offending was a dreadful breach of trust. You wrecked the lives of these young boys.

"You present a danger of causing serious sexual harm to children."

Locked in room

Judge Johnston ordered Toner to be monitored for two years after his release from prison and placed him on the sex offenders register.

Toner was a house master at the former St Columba's College in Largs.

The court heard his abuse of boys at the school, which was run by the Catholic Marist Brothers, became so well-known that another teacher locked him in his room at night.

Toner was convicted of six sex abuse charges and a further charge of assaulting a boy with a wooden duster.

Jurors heard how his victims kept quiet for almost 40 years before going to the police.

Toner is already behind bars for attacking two boys when he worked at a boarding school in Old Windsor, Berkshire, in the 1980s. He is appealing that sentence.