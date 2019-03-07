A baby has fallen onto the platform of a Glasgow railway station after an attack on a man pushing a pram.

British Transport Police officers have appealed for witnesses following the incident at Argyle Street station on Thursday 28 February.

The suspect went on to head-butt another man at the station before boarding a train to Cambuslang.

He is described as being white, aged between 20 and 25, of slim build and with black hair shaved at the sides.

The man was wearing a black puffer jacket, light grey trousers, and tan coloured shoes. He was carrying a black backpack.

The train he boarded was the 17:05 service to Cumbernauld.