Man fined for attack on singer Michelle McManus
A man has been found guilty of assaulting singer Michelle McManus outside a Glasgow bar.
Derek McArthur, 41, was fined £350 at Glasgow's Justice of the Peace Court for the attack in Shawlands in January 2017.
McArthur had denied the charge, claiming he had acted in self-defence.
Ms McManus, a former winner of Pop Idol, said she was left injured and an "absolute wreck" after the incident near the Linen pub.
The 38-year-old singer said she and friends left the bar in the early hours.
Skateboard
She recalled being outside when McArthur came towards her "at speed" on a skateboard.
Ms McManus told prosecutor John Bedford "He was absolutely incensed - screaming in my face.
"He was totally incoherent. He then had his guitar case and battered me with it."
McArthur - who claimed to be friends with indie band Ocean Colour Scene - said the allegations had left him needing counselling.
Denying the assault, he added: "I cannot go down the street without people laughing at me.
"For people to think I have hit a woman destroys me."