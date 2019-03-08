Image caption Michelle McManus won Pop Idol in 2003

A man has been found guilty of assaulting singer Michelle McManus outside a Glasgow bar.

Derek McArthur, 41, was fined £350 at Glasgow's Justice of the Peace Court for the attack in Shawlands in January 2017.

McArthur had denied the charge, claiming he had acted in self-defence.

Ms McManus, a former winner of Pop Idol, said she was left injured and an "absolute wreck" after the incident near the Linen pub.

The 38-year-old singer said she and friends left the bar in the early hours.

Skateboard

She recalled being outside when McArthur came towards her "at speed" on a skateboard.

Ms McManus told prosecutor John Bedford "He was absolutely incensed - screaming in my face.

"He was totally incoherent. He then had his guitar case and battered me with it."

McArthur - who claimed to be friends with indie band Ocean Colour Scene - said the allegations had left him needing counselling.

Denying the assault, he added: "I cannot go down the street without people laughing at me.

"For people to think I have hit a woman destroys me."