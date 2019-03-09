Boy, 14, charged after Greenock teen injured in knife attack
- 9 March 2019
A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a teenager was wounded in a knife incident near a school in Greenock.
A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after the attack took place on Cumberland Road on Thursday.
Police confirmed that a 14-year-old had been charged in connection with the incident.
He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.