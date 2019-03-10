Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on Initiative Road, near the junction with Woodilee Road.

A woman has died after her car collided with five stationary vehicles in East Dunbartonshire.

The 69-year-old was driving a silver Mercedes SLK in Kirkintilloch when she crashed at about 17:55 on Saturday.

She was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary after the accident on Initiative Road, but was pronounced dead. Her family have been made aware.

A 35-year-old woman who was in one of the stationary vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Sgt Michael McCusker, of Glasgow Road Policing Department, said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or has dashcam footage from the area last night, to get in touch with us."