Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to a flat in Newlands Road

A teenager has suffered a potentially life-changing injury following a "large-scale disturbance" in a Glasgow flat.

Emergency services were called to the property in Newlands Road, near Holmlea Road, at about 00:30 on Sunday.

Two 18-year-old men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, with one of them being treated for a potentially life-changing hand injury.

A 16-year-old boy is understood to have been treated at the scene.

Police are looking for three suspects and have appealed for information.

'Shouting and noise'

Det Con Paul McKenna, from Govan police office, said: "Our officers have been checking CCTV as well as making door-to-door inquiries to establish exactly what happened and to identify those involved.

"We are appealing for anyone who has not already spoken to us, and who may have information, to get in touch.

"The three suspects were wearing dark clothing with their faces covered and there was a lot of shouting and noise during the incident.

"Think back, do you remember seeing or hearing anything in the early hours?

"We urge you to get in touch."