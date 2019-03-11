A 78-year-old woman has been robbed in her own home by a group of four men.

The men, one of whom was carrying a weapon, pushed their way into the house in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, at about 19:40 on Sunday.

They searched throughout the property before escaping with the pensioner's handbag.

The robbers are all described as being in their early 20s and were wearing dark clothing. They are thought to originally be from eastern Europe.

Det Insp Robert Bowie, of Paisley police office, said: "This was an extremely frightening ordeal for this woman who was within her own home and the four men responsible must be caught.

"Officers are continuing to carry out inquiries on this crime and are still working to establish exactly what was stolen from the house.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in this area last night and may have seen these men acting suspiciously, or who may have information that will help us trace the suspects, to get in touch."