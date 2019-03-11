Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The report is supported with comments from school staff, pupils and parents

Glasgow's schools have been praised by inspectors for their work in raising attainment and helping combat the effects of poverty.

A report by Education Scotland highlights several strengths in the city council's approach.

The inspectors spent two weeks with the council and paid tribute to teachers and support staff for their "outstanding commitment".

Neighbouring Renfrewshire was also given an excellent report recently.

Education inspectors highlighted a number of strengths in Glasgow including:

The very strong council-wide vision on reducing the impact of poverty on children, families and communities

The "relentless" drive of the executive director in improving the educational outcomes of children and young people living in poverty in Glasgow

The exceptional progress made in reducing the impact of poverty on educational attainment and achievement of children and young people

Outstanding approaches to career-long professional learning and leadership.

Chris Cunningham, the council's convener for education, skills and early years, said: "The improvements in the learning and teaching in our schools over the last 10 years are nothing short of remarkable and the report today is proof of these achievements.

"Children and young people are at the heart of everything we do and there is no such thing as poverty of aspirations in our schools any more.

"This is despite the fact that almost half of our pupils live in the 10% most deprived areas in Scotland."

Mr Cunningham added: "Glasgow's attainment, achievement, attendance and positive destination figures are the highest they have ever been...and what shines out bright throughout the inspection report is our passion, commitment and relentless drive."

The SNP has controlled Glasgow City Council since 2017 but it was previously run by Labour.

HM Chief Inspector of Education, Gayle Gorman, said: "This report is a real tribute to the teachers and support staff for their outstanding commitment to improving learning, raising attainment and reducing the impact of poverty on learners."

