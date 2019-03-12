A woman has been found dead following a house fire in North Ayrshire on Monday afternoon.

The emergency services were called to Keir Hardie Road in Stevenston at about 16:00.

Four fire engine crews tackled the blaze at the property where they discovered the woman. She has not yet been named by police.

A joint investigation has been started by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and Police Scotland.

SFRS senior officer Jim Scott said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 4.01pm on Monday, March 11 to reports of a dwelling fire in Ayrshire.

"Operations Control mobilised four fire engines to Kier Hardie Road, Stevenston, where firefighters extinguished the fire.

"Sadly a woman was found to have passed away at the scene, and our thoughts are with those affected at this time.

"A joint investigation between SFRS and Police Scotland is now under way."