Image copyright Google Image caption The masked thief threatened the guard outside the Bank of Scotland in Smithycroft Road

An armed robber stole a five-figure sum of money from a security guard outside a bank in Glasgow.

The balaclava-wearing thief threatened the G4S guard with a knife near the Bank of Scotland in Smithycroft Road, Riddrie, at about 10:15 on Monday.

He then grabbed a box of money before getting into the passenger seat of a waiting dark-coloured Audi A4.

The car headed south towards Riddrie Knowes and was later found burned-out in nearby Riddrie Crescent.

Police said the 52-year-old security guard suffered "a very traumatic experience" but was not injured.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Sgt Neil Guy said: "Inquiries are at an early stage and we are appealing for any information that will help us trace the men responsible for this robbery as soon as possible.

"In particular, we would ask any motorists with dash-cams who were in the area around the time of the incident to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our inquiries.

"At this time we are not linking this robbery to similar robberies in the east end of Glasgow recently, however we cannot rule anything out at this early stage."