A man who raped a 61-year-old woman with dementia after a chance meeting has been jailed for five years.

John Allan, 43, took his victim back to his flat in Ayr after she helped him carry a beer keg while out walking.

He claimed they had consensual sex but a jury at the High Court in Glasgow found him guilty of rape.

A judge told Allan: "You have been convicted of the rape of a very vulnerable woman who was incapable of consent. She was a stranger to you."

Lady Scott said that the "opportunistic nature" of the offence involving such a vulnerable victim required a substantial custodial sentence.

She told the rapist at the High Court in Edinburgh: "You were only interested in your sexual gratification.

"You invited her into your house. When she followed you in you decided, in your words, 'your luck was in'."

Lady Scott, who had deferred sentence on Allan for a background report, said it was clear he had "a derogatory attitude" towards women but added he had no history of sexual offending.

The woman was unable to give evidence during the trial due to her condition.

But jurors heard statements she gave to specially-trained officers and a video interview.

The rape took place at Allan's flat on 19 June, 2017.

Defence counsel Lorenzo Alonzi said Allan's position was that he believed the woman was consenting.

However, due to him being drunk, his belief "was not a reasonably held one in the circumstances".

The defence counsel said: "He accepts that had he not been intoxicated this would not have happened."