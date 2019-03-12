Image caption Nadia Sattar died as a result of the collision

A driver who caused the death of a pedestrian then blamed the car behind her has been spared a jail term.

Charnjit Gosal ploughed into 43-year-old Nadia Sattar as she walked home in Glasgow's Pollokshields in February 2017.

She then lied about another driver who ended up being treated as a suspect.

The 45-year-old was exposed after CCTV footage of the incident was discovered and she has been ordered to serve 300 hours of community work.

Miss Sattar was struck as she crossed the city's Nithsdale Road on her way home.

Gosal initially claimed the victim had "collapsed" and then said another driver's car had "gone right over her".

She later gave a statement and claimed Miss Gosal had tripped.

Image copyright Google Image caption Nithsdale Road at Dargarvel Avenue, where Miss Sattar was hit

She added: "She was in the middle of the road, I braked suddenly. I just missed her and stopped.

"I was about to get out when I saw a car overtake me on the driver's side.

"He drove over the woman on the ground and dragged her about 15 feet."

Police later viewed CCTV footage from a nearby house which led to Gosal, also of Pollokshields, being held for the crime.

She admitted causing Miss Sattar's death by careless driving at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

'Empathy and selflessness'

Miss Sattar's family released an emotional statement after the hearing.

They said: "Her kindness, empathy and selflessness has left a void in many lives forever.

"No sentence imposed can give redemption to our loss.

"Our family want justice in where the sentencing reflects the crime and prevents it ever happening again."

Gosal was also banned from driving for two years.