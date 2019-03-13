Detectives probe shooting mystery after man found injured
- 13 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man found injured near a country road in East Ayrshire is believed to have been shot.
The 46-year-old was discovered close to Ayr Road, outside Kilmarnock, at about 13:50 on Monday.
The man, who has not been cooperative with officers, was treated at Crosshouse Hospital and later released.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."