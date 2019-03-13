HGV driver killed after vehicle overturns in high winds
- 13 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver has died after his heavy goods vehicle left the road and overturned in high winds in South Lanarkshire.
It is understood the 68-year-old lost control of the Mercedes articulated lorry on the A73 near to Roberton at about 02:35.
Police Scotland said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing but it is understood the stormy weather may have been a factor.