Image copyright Spindrift Image caption William Quigg's lawyer told the court his client may not live long enough to complete his sentence

A former scout master and foster parent has been jailed for 10 years for sexually abusing two children.

William Quigg, 77, of Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire, showed no emotion as he was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston.

The offences took place between 1980 and 1986 at addresses in Glasgow.

One of his victims Ian Johnstone, who has waived his right to anonymity, told BBC Scotland he was pleased with the sentence.

Mr Johnstone said: "It has been a 31-year fight to get justice, but I am satisfied with how justice has been delivered.

"Ten years will afford Quigg much time to contemplate his offences and the effects they had on his victims."

Mr Johnstone added that the sentence was significantly less than the time he has had to deal with the consequences of the paedophile's crimes.

He added: "I hope others affected by Quigg will now feel brave enough to come forward.

"Justice works no matter how long ago the offences took place. "

Quigg, who was convicted last month, was told by Lord Burns that the abuse he perpetrated was "of the most grave kind".

'Breach of trust'

The judge said one of the boys had told the jury he had submitted to sexual abuse by Quigg rather than being sent back to a care home.

He said: "I can't ignore the serious breach of trust that these offences represent. You exploited them for your own sexual purpose."

Quigg was told his name would remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Mark Stewart, defending, told the court the case was one of extreme abuse which represented a gross breach of trust.

He said: "It's a matter of practical fact that he is a man who is 77 years of age now.

"It's accepted that he faces a significant custodial sentence.

"He understands he may not live to see his liberation from this sentence."

'Severe sexual abuse'

Quigg raped Mr Johnstone when he was aged between 12 and 15 and sexually abused another teenage boy.

Mr Johnstone said he was abused by Quigg on a daily basis after he was placed with a foster family in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

He told BBC Scotland: "Over the five or six years I was with them sexual abuse was basically a daily occurrence.

"And severe sexual abuse occurred on many occasions."

Mr Johnstone said he first complained about Quigg, a former Scout leader and Scout commissioner, in 1989 but it took 30 years for him to finally be brought to justice.

Quigg admitted sexually abusing one boy who was aged between 12 and 15 but he denied raping Mr Johnstone and sexually abusing him from the age of 12 to 16.

But the jury did not believe him and convicted him of all the abuse.