A man is seriously ill after he was found in a Glasgow street with stab wounds.

The 42-year-old was discovered bleeding on Drygate, Duke Street, at about 05:00 on Wednesday.

He was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary where staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

The serious assault happened a short distance from the Barony Hall where a man was attacked by a gang armed with machetes on Saturday.

But police do not believe the incidents are linked.

Det Con Paul Houston said: "Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish how the victim came about his injuries and it is absolutely vital that anyone who could help our inquiries comes forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the Drygate area of Duke Street in the early hours of this morning and saw anything at all suspicious to get in touch."