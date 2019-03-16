Detectives are investigating an attempted murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed a number of times in South Lanarkshire.

A member of the public found the man after he collapsed in Keir Hardie Road, Larkhall, at about 21:35 on Friday.

He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where his condition has been described as serious but stable.

Police believe he may have been at a nearby house party and are keen to hear from anyone with information.

Det Sgt Ronnie Douglas, from Cambuslang CID, said: "From our inquiries so far, we understand that there had been a party in a house near to where the man was found, however, there was nothing ongoing on police arrival.

"We have still to establish whether he had been at the party or not so would ask that anyone who was there or who maybe saw a disturbance in the street, contact police."