Glasgow & West Scotland

Woman dies after being found badly burned in Glasgow

  • 16 March 2019
Tobago St Image copyright Elle Duffy

A 20-year-old woman has died after being found badly burned in Glasgow's Tobago Street.

The woman was found at about 17:45 on Friday evening.

Police Scotland said her death was not being treated as suspicious.

A spokeswoman confirmed that inquiries would continue into her death, and that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Related Topics