Image caption Saima Hayat, Shahida Abid and Muhammed Rauf were convicted of murder earlier this year

A woman and two of her friends have been jailed for murdering her husband in a Glasgow flat.

Saima Hayat, 34, and her best friend Shahida Abid, 33 plotted to kill 49-year-old security guard Haider Hayat.

Abid's husband, Muhammed Rauf, 42, then beat Mr Hayat 100 times with a hammer and slashed his throat at a flat in Castlemilk on 3 April last year.

They were sentenced after being convicted of murder at the High Court in Glasgow in February.

Hayat and Abid were also convicted of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The two women were each ordered to serve at least 25 years and six months in prison before being eligible for parole.

Rauf was told he will spend at least 24 years in jail.

'Merciless attack'

During earlier proceedings the jury heard an audio recording of the killing, made by a neighbour, which lasted at least five minutes.

The attack happened while eight children slept in the flat.

Judge Lady Rae told them: "You have been convicted of the brutal murder of a defenceless man who was at the start of this assault probably asleep.

"This was a sustained, relentless and merciless attack with lethal weapons.

"From the chilling recording the jury heard of the noise within the flat it is clear this attack lasted in excess of six minutes. The injuries were so extensive it was difficult to count them."

Image caption A large part of Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, was cordoned off after the incident

Jurors also saw CCTV footage from inside the flat shortly before the murder which showed Abid making a cut-throat gesture and Hayat making a stabbing motion to both eyes and then to her stomach.

However the CCTV system was switched off minutes before the murder.

Chemical injection claims

Rauf struck Haider at least 100 times on the head with a hammer and then slashed his throat 16 times with a knife.

Mr Hayat was dead by 03:00, but his killers did not call the police until 05:00. Officers found the two women tied up with tape.

The three accused claimed the victim had tied up the women and eight children in the house and injected them with chemicals.

They further alleged that Rauf came and saved them by killing Haider Hayat.

The two women and the children were taken to hospital in a fleet of eight ambulances. Tests carried out at hospital found nothing wrong with any of them.

'Blood everywhere'

Mr Hayat suffered multiple fractures to his skull, as well as a broken jaw and cheekbone and his neck was slashed

In evidence Rauf said Haider made offensive remarks about his wife and mother and he snapped.

He said: "I was very angry. I don't know what happened, how many times I struck him.

"When I came back to my senses I was on top of him, my hand was on his mouth and there was blood everywhere."

Neither Abid or Hayat gave evidence and they continue to insist they are innocent.

During the trial it was alleged that Hayat had to flee from the family home in Warrington, England, because Haider beat her.

Lady Rae told her: "I am satisfied that you were the abusive partner and not your husband."

All three accused showed no emotion as they were led away to the cells.