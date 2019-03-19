Image caption The body was found at Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School

The body of a man has been found in the grounds of a primary school in the south of Glasgow.

Police were called to Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School near Tarfside Gardens, Cardonald at about 12:30 on Tuesday.

It is understood a member of the public found the body in part of the grounds pupils do not have access to.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Image caption The school remained opened while investigations were carried out

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."

Glasgow City Council confirmed that the school remained open.

A spokeswoman said: "Police were called to the school after the discovery of a body in a remote part of the school grounds during lunchtime.

"The children were unaware of the incident and taken to class and out of sight of anything going on."