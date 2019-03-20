Image caption A body was found inside the grounds of Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School

Primary pupils have been told a man's body was found in the school grounds as police continue their investigation.

Officers were called to Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School near Tarfside Gardens, Cardonald at about 12:30 on Tuesday.

The school remains open and Glasgow City Council has supplied educational psychologists to give support to children or staff.

The body was found in an area which pupils do not have access to.

Image caption Forensic officers examined the scene

A police cordon remains in place and classes will continue as normal.

However pupils will be kept indoors during break times until the cordon is lifted.

Head teacher Mairi McColl held an assembly on Wednesday to go over events with the upper school and to hold school prayers.

The council tweeted on Wednesday: "Our Lady of the Rosary Primary and Nursery School is open today but parents and carers should be aware that a police cordon remains as investigations continue.

"Further updates will be communicated via the school app and group texts direct to parents."

'Business as usual'

Parents were informed of the incident on Tuesday at about 14:10 via text message and through the school app.

The message read that police were dealing with an incident and that pupils were safe.

A further note was sent out later in the afternoon confirming a body had been found, although the school remained open.

A council spokeswoman confirmed nothing from the cordoned site was visible from the school.

She added: "We agreed we did not want to create panic because everything was business as usual."

Officers are treating the death as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing.