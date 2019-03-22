Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ryan Richardson had not been in contact with his family for more than a week

Detectives investigating the murder of a father-of-three in Glasgow have urged the public to help build a timeline of his last days.

The body of Ryan Richardson, 28, was discovered at a house in Kilmany Drive, Shettleston, at about 18:30 on Friday 15 March.

Police said he suffered a "sustained and vicious attack."

Officers have now confirmed the last known sighting of Mr Richardson was on 27 February, as opposed to 6 March.

This follows new information from a relative who dropped him off near the Bellgrove Hotel in the city's Gallowgate.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Richardson's body was discovered at his house in Kilmany Drive last Friday

Mr Richardson, who had been struggling with addiction issues, had lived alone in the flat since July last year.

It is understood he may have been dead for some time before relatives alerted police and his body was discovered at about 18:30 on Friday 15 March.

Det Ch Insp Grant Macleod said: "Ryan was known to police, however he was also a very vulnerable man. Notwithstanding his lifestyle, I think he in no way deserved what happened to him."

He also described the victim as a "much-loved son".

The investigation has been made more challenging by the fact it has now emerged more than a fortnight passed between the last sighting and the discovery of Mr Richardson's body.

Image caption Det Ch Insp Grant Macleod said the victim was a "vulnerable" man

Det Ch Insp Macleod added: "From that confirmed sighting on 27 February I am unclear, or we are not able to ascertain in any clear detail, Ryan's movements up to the point he was discovered."

Police do not know when Mr Richardson died and have urged anyone who was in contact with him in person, on the phone or on social media, to come forward.

The officer added: "A family member in time is going to have to explain to those three young children what has happened to Ryan.

"I would urge anyone with any information about Ryan to come forward so we that can build a picture to deliver answers for his family."