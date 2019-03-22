Image copyright Google Image caption The drugs were found during a raid on a house on McCreery Street in Clydebank

Two people have been arrested after police recovered cocaine and other drugs worth about £2.3m during a house search.

The haul, discovered at a property in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, included 41kg (6st 6lb) of cocaine and 14kg (2st 3lb) of cannabis.

Heroin and diazepam tablets were also seized by police in the operation on McCreery Street on 2 March.

A woman aged 30 and a 45-year-old man were arrested following the find.

Det Sgt Nicky Beattie said: "This substantial recovery shows our commitment to disrupting drug activity and supply in our local communities.

"This seizure ensures that £2.3m worth of drugs will not be distributed on our streets.

"Drugs cause real devastation to people's lives and the wider community. The public can be assured that targeting drugs and tackling those involved in criminality remains a priority."