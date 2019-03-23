Image copyright ScotRail Image caption Fumes could be seen leaking from a pipe close to a former gas storage facility

The emergency services have been called to deal with an exploding gas pipeline in Paisley.

They were called to the incident close to a former gas storage facility in Well Street at about 04:30.

Police have said there are no reports of any injuries.

A number of streets in the area have been closed and early-morning train services through Paisley Gilmour Street station were disrupted.