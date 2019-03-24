Police probe 'unexplained' flat death in Greenock
A man has died after being found with serious injuries at a flat in Inverclyde.
Emergency services were called to reports a man was seriously hurt at a property in Nelson Street, Greenock at about 05:45 on Sunday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are now investigating and are treating the death as "unexplained".
A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.
Police said the inquiry was at an early stage and that a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.