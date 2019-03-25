Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to a flat in Nelson Street, Greenock

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man at a flat in Greenock.

Emergency services were called after reports that a man was seriously hurt at a property in Nelson Street at about 05:45 on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and police later said the death was being treated as "suspicious".

Officers said a 29-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

A post-mortem examination will be held to establish the cause of death.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the Nelson Street area between midnight and 05:45 on Sunday and who may have witnessed anything suspicious.