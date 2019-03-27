Image copyright Traffic Scotland

An accident involving a car and two horses has caused long delays on a busy road in East Ayrshire.

Police Scotland said they were called to the scene at about 05:30 after reports of horses being loose next to the busy commuter route.

One report on social media said the two horses had died but there was no immediate confirmation from the police.

A northbound section of the A77 was closed for nearly two hours as a result of the accident.

The incident, which occurred near to the Meiklewood Interchange between Fenwick and Kilmarnock, caused long tailbacks in the surrounding area.

The road reopened shortly after 08:00 but police warned drivers it would take some time for congestion to clear.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Around 05.25 this morning, police received a report of horses being loose on the A77 near to Fenwick.

"Officers are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."