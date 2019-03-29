One seriously hurt in car and mini bus crash at Loch Lomond
At least one person has been seriously hurt in a crash between a car and a minibus at Loch Lomond.
Traffic came to a standstill as police and emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the A82 near Aldochlay, south of Luss, at about 14:50 on Friday.
The BBC understands that one person has been seriously injured. The Scottish Ambulance Service said a trauma team had been sent to the scene.
The road has been closed.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 14:49 today to attend a road traffic incident on the A82 near Aldochlay.
"Two ambulances, a paramedic response unit, our trauma team and an air ambulance have been dispatched and our crews are still currently working on scene."
More to follow.