Image copyright Google Image caption The two motors collided on the A82 south of Luss

At least one person has been seriously hurt in a crash between a car and a minibus at Loch Lomond.

Traffic came to a standstill as police and emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the A82 near Aldochlay, south of Luss, at about 14:50 on Friday.

The BBC understands that one person has been seriously injured. The Scottish Ambulance Service said a trauma team had been sent to the scene.

The road has been closed.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 14:49 today to attend a road traffic incident on the A82 near Aldochlay.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic response unit, our trauma team and an air ambulance have been dispatched and our crews are still currently working on scene."

More to follow.